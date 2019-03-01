Mounties are asking the public to help locate a teenager reported missing in Surrey.

Rasul Alnabhan was seen in the 10400 block of 132 Street at about 7:45 a.m. Friday. The 14-year-old called her father at about 3:30 p.m. and told him she'd be taking the 371 bus home, but has not been seen or heard from since.

She's described as Middle Eastern and about 4'9", with a heavy build and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a hijab, but the rest of her clothing is not known.

Police and her family members are concerned for her health and well-being, and ask anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact them.

Tips can be left at 604-599-0502 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers. Her file number is 2019-029655.