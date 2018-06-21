

A missing family of four from Oregon has been found safe in northwestern B.C., but several questions about their mysterious disappearance remain unanswered.

A volunteer pilot taking part in the search effort spotted Michelle Lesaca, Jeffrey Phan and their two young children walking along the shoreline of Kinaskan Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

The remote area is located near the Yukon border, and about 130 kilometres from the family's 2018 Toyota Yaris, which was found abandoned by a highway in Dease Lake on Monday night.

How the family ended up in the rugged outdoors so far away from their car is unknown, but Dave Jephson from Terrace Search and Rescue said crews are relieved and somewhat surprised to find them alive.

"The circumstances leading up to this couple, this family being missing did not look good. A vehicle found on the side of the highway, a lot of times, does not end good," Jephson told CTV News.

“Unfortunately, the North is big and lots of stuff happens in the North. There’s missing persons all the time and very rarely are they found.”

The family's Yaris had a sign indicating the driver had left to find fuel. Police checked local gas stations and were unable to find any sign of the 24-year-old parents or their children, but they were eventually able to determine their car had been in the Dease Lake area since June 10.

Investigators contacted police in Oregon and relatives of the missing family, and learned they had intended to travel to the Philippines last month before changing plans at the last minute.

Evidence suggests they checked in at the airport in Portland on May 25, but then cancelled their tickets and never boarded the plane.

Instead, they drove to Canada, crossing the border near Fernie, B.C. two weeks later.

Investigators are still working to fill in the blanks about what happened to the family in the days between their disappearance and rescue.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald and Jackie Dunham