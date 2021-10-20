Missing New Westminster teenager found safe

VANCOUVER -

Oct. 25 update: The missing teenager has been located. Because she is a minor, her name, description and photo have been removed from this article.

VANCOUVER -- Police in New Westminster are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

The girl was last seen on Monday in the city's Brow of the Hill neighbourhood.

Police said they were concerned for her wellbeing, given her age.

“We are seeking the help of the public in locating her. We want to ensure that she’s safe.”

Anyone with information that could lead to her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.