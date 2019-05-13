

CTV News Vancouver





Update: Police confirm 53-year-old Truong Vu was found safe late Sunday night.

Mr. Vu has been located and is home safe, thanks to our @TransitPolice partners for helping us tonight! #teamwork https://t.co/HIIse9sYSC — New West Police (@NewWestPD) May 13, 2019

Previous story: New Westminster police are asking the public for "urgent assistance" locating a missing 53-year-old man with a brain injury who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said Truong Vu walked away from home at 4 p.m. wearing light clothing that's not appropriate for overnight weather.

He is non-verbal, and suffers from memory loss because of his brain injury. Police said it's unlikely he would be able to make his own way home.

"He is new to the area and will be unfamiliar with his surroundings," the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release. "Police are urgently seeking the public's assistance in locating him to bring him home safely."

Vu is described as Asian, 5'6" tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 of 604-525-5411 immediately.