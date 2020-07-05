Advertisement
Vancouver News | Local Breaking | CTV News Vancouver
Missing man with dementia has been found: Vancouver Police
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 10:00AM PDT Last Updated Sunday, July 5, 2020 3:17PM PDT
A decal on a Vancouver police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say a missing 55-year-old man who has dementia who was reported missing has now been found.
CTV News Vancouver has removed his photo and name from this story out of respect for his privacy.
The man went missing on Saturday afternoon in East Vancouver. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, police reported he had been located.