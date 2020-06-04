Advertisement
Missing man with autism found safe, Burnaby RCMP say
Published Thursday, June 4, 2020 8:55AM PDT
Suyong Lee is shown in an undated photo provided by the RCMP.
VANCOUVER -- A missing man whose absence was first noted Tuesday evening has been found.
Mounties in Burnaby said in a brief news release Thursday morning the 49-year-old was "safe and sound."
They did not provide any further details on where Suyong Lee was found, or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.