A man who went missing over the weekend was located Tuesday morning, Vancouver police say.

Prior to being located, Garry Molyneux was last seen Saturday night. He was the subject of alerts Sunday and Monday, as police said they were concerned for his safety.

Molyneux is paralyzed from a stroke, police said. He can't speak, so officers worried he wouldn't be able to communicate that be needed help.

He also requires medication for diabetes and may have seemed confused or disoriented, they said.

Fortunately, the 69-year-old was located in the city Tuesday morning.

Police did not provide an update on his condition, saying only that he'd been taken to hospital for assessment.