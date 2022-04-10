Missing man wanted on Mental Health Act warrant, Coquitlam RCMP say

Mounties in Coquitlam are advising the public of a man wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant who they say they are "obliged to apprehend."

Joseph Dale Felix, 24, was last seen on April 5 at 3:30 p.m. at a designated psychiatric facility on Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

He was reported missing later that evening, police said, adding that he "may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public."

Mounties ask anyone who sees him to not approach, but instead call 911 immediately.

Police describe Felix as an Indigenous man with dark hair. He stands 5'7" and weighs roughly 155 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green army jacket with fur lining, a black T-shirt, black pants and white shoes, police said.

"Information suggests he may frequent the downtown area of Vancouver," police said in their statement.

"If you have information on the whereabouts of Felix, please contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-8475."