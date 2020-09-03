VANCOUVER -- Police in New Westminster are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who went missing from Royal Columbian Hospital Wednesday night.

The New Westminster Police Department says in a news release that Port Coquitlam resident Roderick Gillies was last seen around 10 p.m. receiving treatment at the hospital after a medical procedure.

Gillies was with his brother when he walked away from hospital grounds police said.

They describe him as a 59-year-old white man with a slim build, a shaved head and a goatee. He stands 6'5" tall and was wearing a "We are all Canucks" T-shirt, blue pyjama pants with snowmen on them and black hiking shoes.

Police say Gillies left the hospital without any of his personal belongings.

"We are concerned for Mr. Gillies because this is out of character and we are told that he is in need of medication and has mental health concerns,” said NWPD Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in the release. “Mr. Gillies may appear in distress. He has friends and family who are very concerned for his safety, and are assisting us in the search."

Anyone who sees Gillies is asked to call 911. Tips on his possible whereabouts can be provided by calling the NWPD at 604-525-5411.