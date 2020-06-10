VANCOUVER -- A missing man whom police described as "high risk" has been found, officers in New Westminster say.

Shawn Johnson was reported missing last week, and police said he'd been last seen near Royal Columbian Hospital.

At the time, he was wearing pink pyjamas, they said, adding that he needed medication, and they were concerned for his well-being.

Police said at the time he had no money, no phone and no way of contacting his family.

They said he'd been known to visit Richmond.

And it was in Richmond where a member of the public saw the missing man.

He was found safe, officers said, providing no further details.