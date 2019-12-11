VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public's help in two missing persons cases.

In an emailed statement Tuesday night, the RCMP alerted the public to the disappearance of a 13-year-old boy whose whereabouts were unknown since the afternoon.

Stephen Donnelly was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the area of Kwantlen Park Secondary School on 132 Street.

He's described as Indigenous, 5'6" and 95 pounds. Donnelly has brown eyes and brown hair that is long on top and shaved on the sides, police said.

The boy was last seen wearing a black, white and grey jacket, jeans and blue shoes.

Police said his family is concerned for his health and well-being.

Also missing is Sasha Bankovic, a man in his 50s last seen Tuesday evening.

Bankovic was known to be in the area of Surrey Memorial Hospital, on 96th Avenue, at around 6:30 p.m., but it is not known where he went next.

He's described as white and 5'9" with a medium build. Bankovic has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black sweatpants and navy blue shoes.

Anyone with information on either missing person is asked to contact the RCMP or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Bankovic's file number is 2019-191300, and Donnelly's is 2019-191066.