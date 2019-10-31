VANCOUVER - A hiker on the North Shore who had been missing since Wednesday has been found alive. The man says he is cold and tired, but thankful the experience is over. He was found on a logging road by a work crew who picked him up and informed search and rescue. Crews say he was found in "remarkable" condition considering he had spent the night outdoors.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added. Original copy follows.

LIONS BAY, B.C. - Two helicopters and dozens of search and rescue volunteers from across Metro Vancouver are searching challenging terrain for a lost and unprepared hiker missing on the North Shore since Wednesday.

The man had been hiking with a friend near Mount Unnecessary when the pair split up so the man could hike the West Lion on his own. The plan was for him to return to Cypress Bowl via the Howe Sound Crest Trail, but he never arrived, prompting his hiking partner to report him missing.

A search was launched Wednesday night with crews from Lions Bay Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue on the ground while RCMP searched from the air in a helicopter using night vision goggles. Crews scoured the main areas where the man would have likely been hiking, and spoke with other hikers and campers, but turned up no sign of him.

"It's pretty icy up there. There’s some snow on the trail and because of the cold weather it’s iced over in lots of places, so there’s also a possibility he’s also taken a slip, and slipped down a few hundred feet," Lions Bay Search and Rescue search manager Martin Colwell told reporters Thursday morning.

The hiker is wearing a jacket and was carrying a small bag but was not prepared to spend a night in the cold.

"He's got reasonably warm clothing, like a sweat top and reasonably warm pants and leggings but he doesn’t appear to have a pack or any extra clothing. A small amount of water, maybe a very small amount of food," Colwell said, noting the man also didn’t have a flashlight or headlamp.

Temperatures in Lions Bay early Thursday morning were hovering around freezing.

The man's cellphone is dead and he doesn't have a map or compass with him.

Photos provided to CTV News by search and rescue show the young man, who is in his 20s and has some hiking experience.

He is wearing a burgundy hoodie with black shorts, leggings, and running shoes. SAR says the images were taken Wednesday.

The images have been posted near the helicopter staging area. Search and rescue says anyone who spotted the man hiking should contact RCMP.

"He's not completely inexperienced. But I would say not as well prepared as one should be," Colwell said.

The search plan for Thursday involves two helicopters, and 30 to 40 volunteers from several different search teams that will now comb through the area.

An RCMP helicopter with FLIR thermal imaging is part of the search.

If the man has moved from the trail, it will make Thursday’s search much more complicated.

"We have to search now a lot of drainages, a lot of forest area, which of course is much harder, takes much longer,"Colwell said. "Hypothermia and a fall are the real risks here, so he’s in serious danger, I would say. We have to work fairly quickly on this."

An unprepared hiker is lost near Lions Bay. Crews have been searching for him since last night by ground an air. Two helicopters and dozens of SAR volunteers will resume the search this morning. https://t.co/ZEKnQQPjHd @LionsBaySAR @NSRescue @CTVVancouver @CTVMorningLive pic.twitter.com/6kXijMGSZr — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) October 31, 2019