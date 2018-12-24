

CTV Vancouver





Police in Delta, B.C. are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing woman in her early 60s.

According to authorities, Chui Ching Ho has been missing since Thursday from her home in North Delta.

“Her family is extremely concerned about her as she requires daily medication and this is extremely unusual behaviour,” police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a statement.

“Police consider her disappearance high-risk. She is not believed to be dressed to cope with the current low temperatures.”

Ho speaks Cantonese and some limited English, police said. Her family believes she may have travelled to Burns Bog, located near Nordel Way and Highway 91, and police have been focusing their search efforts in that area.

The missing woman is descried as approximately 5-1 with medium-length greying black hair and a mole on the right side of her mouth. She weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen Ho is asked to contact investigators at 604-946-4411.