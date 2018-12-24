

CTV Vancouver





Police in Delta, B.C. say a missing woman has been found dead several days after she went missing.

According to authorities, Chui Ching Ho went missing Friday from her home in North Delta and she was found deceased Monday.

Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf called the discovery "a tragic outcome" for the search.

Police don’t consider Ho's death suspicious.

Her family has been notified and police say they are requesting privacy.