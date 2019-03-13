Missing child: New Westminster police say 11-year-old found safe
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 4:43PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 7:50PM PDT
Police in New Westminster say an 11-year-old boy has been found safe hours after he was reported missing Wednesday.
Authorities first asked for the public's help to locate the child in a tweet, saying he had last been seen near 11th Street at 2 p.m.
"A big thanks to everyone who helped us look for him," police said in a follow up tweet after the boy was located.