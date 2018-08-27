

A Metro Vancouver family is desperate to get their dog back after someone picked up their pet and drove off.

Nuvi Lally said the family's three-year-old English bulldog was taken Monday morning at 8 a.m., right outside their home in Delta.

The dog, who has a medical issue that means he has raw paws, had escaped the backyard through an open gate.

Surveillance camera footage shows a silver Pontiac stopped in front of the house near 115th Street and 78th Avenue. Someone can be seen getting out and petting the fawn and white dog, named Arzoo.

The person opens the door of the car and the dog backs off. They then follow Arzoo, pick him up and drive off.

Lally said she first thought the person might have thought the dog needed assistance, but as the hours passed, she became more worried.

"My heart dropped because I didn't think it looked like someone was trying to help my dog," she said.

"And (Arzoo) laid down. He didn't want to get picked up."

The family has checked in with shelters, and Delta police are investigating.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott