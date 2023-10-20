Vancouver

    • Missing a set of 1993 hockey cards? Prince George RCMP found them

    Nine of 35 cards Prince George RCMP recovered during an unrelated investigation on Oct. 8, 2020. Mounties are seeking the owner of what's believed to be a set with sentimental value. Nine of 35 cards Prince George RCMP recovered during an unrelated investigation on Oct. 8, 2020. Mounties are seeking the owner of what's believed to be a set with sentimental value.
    Efforts are underway to reunite an NHL fan with a set of hockey cards that Prince George RCMP found earlier this month.

    Mounties shared four photos of the cards in a statement Friday, detailing they were discovered during an unrelated investigation on Oct. 8.

    At least 35 cards are pictured in the photos, many of which appear to be from a 1993 Upper Deck McDonald’s NHL All Stars Fantasy Pack.

    Online, the set is selling for around $13, but Mounties believe the cards may have sentimental value for the owner.

    Anyone looking to claim the cards can call Prince George RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-561-3300.

    “You will need to bring proof of ownership, or be able to speak to how you know the cards to be yours, to have them released to you,” wrote Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, a Prince George RCMP spokesperson, in Friday’s statement.

