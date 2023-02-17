Missing a chainsaw? Mounties in Chilliwack are looking to reunite a pair stolen in January

Mounties in Chilliwack are looking for the owner of two Husqvarna chainsaws that were recovered from an attempted robbery on Jan.8. (Chilliwack RCMP) Mounties in Chilliwack are looking for the owner of two Husqvarna chainsaws that were recovered from an attempted robbery on Jan.8. (Chilliwack RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck

Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener