

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are asking the public to help locate a missing elderly man with a recent head injury.

Fred Tew was last seen just before 10 a.m. Monday at a bus stop in front of the Esso station at Burrard and Davie streets, the VPD said in a statement.

It is not known whether he got on a bus.

The 93-year-old may be confused due to a recent head injury, police said. He also has early onset dementia.

Tew is white, 5'7" and bald. He has blue eyes and had a bandage on his scalp when last seen.

He was wearing a dark blue baseball cap, light blue leather jacket, dark grey sweater, blue pants and blue shoes.

Anyone who sees Tew is asked to call 911 then wait with him until police arrive.