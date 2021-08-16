Advertisement
Missing 91-year-old with dementia found safe: Vancouver police
Published Monday, August 16, 2021 6:09PM PDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 17, 2021 7:09AM PDT
Thomas Goundouvas was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening at his home near West 13th Avenue and Trimble Street in Vancouver, B.C. (Supplied/Vancouver Police Department)
Share:
VANCOUVER -- A 91-year-old man who had been missing since Sunday night has been found safe, Vancouver police said.
Vancouver police first issued the notice about Thomas Goundouvas on Monday, saying they were concerned for his safety.
By Tuesday morning, police said he was found in Burnaby.
Police didn't say where he was found or what condition he was in, but they did say he was now safe.