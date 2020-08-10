Advertisement
Missing 88-year-old found safe, Vancouver police say
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 11:28AM PDT Last Updated Monday, August 10, 2020 2:35PM PDT
Christina Wallace was last seen in Vancouver's West End on Sunday, Aug. 9. (Vancouver police handout)
VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say an 88-year-old woman reported missing Sunday morning has been found safe.
Prior to being found, Christina Wallace was last seen at about 11:30 a.m., as she left her home in Vancouver's West End.
Officers said Monday morning that Wallace is "capable of walking long distances with the use of her walker," but that she may be disoriented or confused because has poor eyesight and hearing.
Fortunately, she was found safe, and has since been taken home.
Police did not say where she was found, or provide any further details on the circumstances.
