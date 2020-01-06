VANCOUVER -- Mounties say a woman who was reported missing in Surrey Monday morning has been found and is safe.

Original story below:

Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help finding a 30-year-old woman they've called "high risk."

Dragana Pecarski, who goes by Dasha, was last seen at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to Surrey RCMP.

They say it's unlike her to be out of touch for this long and that she has a medical condition requiring medication.

Pecarski was last seen on 151 Street near 61A Avenue in Surrey. Police describe her as a white woman, 5'8" tall and about 125 lbs. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing beige and black pants, brown shoes and a light blue jacket.

"Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being," Mounties say.

Anyone with information about Pecarski's whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be sent in anonymously through Crime Stoppers.