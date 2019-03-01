A teenage girl reported missing in Surrey Thursday has been found safe, Mounties say.

The 14-year-old left home shortly before 8 a.m., then called her father around 3:30 p.m. to say she would be taking the bus. Her family called police when she failed to return home.

She was still missing Friday morning, but police said in a statement issued at 1:45 p.m. that she'd been found safe.

Editor's note: Because the subject is a minor and is no longer missing, her name and photo have been removed from this article.