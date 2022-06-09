Missing 13-year-old last seen at SkyTrain station found safe: Burnaby RCMP

A teenager missing for several days has been found safe, Burnaby RCMP said Friday.

The 13-year-old girl was seen at a SkyTrain station, police in Burnaby say in an appeal for information on the girl's whereabouts earlier this week. CTV News has removed the girl's name and image from this story out of respect for her privacy.

The RCMP said Thursday that she had been missing since Monday, and her last known location was the Production Way-University SkyTrain Station.

It's possible she was with two other girls at the time, which was around 4 p.m.

Officers did not say when she was reported missing or by whom, nor did they say whether anything else is known about her disappearance.

In their update Friday, police thanked the public for assisting with the investigation.