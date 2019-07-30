Missing 12-year-old girl from Surrey found safe, police say
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10:32AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:40PM PDT
A 12-year-old Surrey girl who went missing nearly three weeks ago has been found safe, according to police.
Authorities confirmed the child was located on Tuesday, hours after Surrey RCMP issued a public plea for help finding her.
CTV News is no longer identifying the girl because of her age.
Prior to her discovery, police said the child hadn't been seen since the morning of July 11.