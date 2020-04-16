VICTORIA -- Premier John Horgan hosted a free livestream concert Thursday that featured four British Columbia musicians, including Juno and Grammy award winners.

The line-up included jazz-pop-soul artist Alex Cuba from Smithers, B.C. Cuba has won two Juno wards and two Latin Grammy awards.

Also on the bill was Vancouver musician Dan Mangan, a winner of Juno awards for best alternative album and breakthrough artist.

Folk artist Kym Gouchie from Summerland and soul singer Desiree Dawson from White Rock also performed.

Horgan said musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this concert could be the start of a regular event.

"Musicians are always looking for gigs so we felt that if we could find a virtual opportunity to get people making music, to get out there to be known, to be heard by broader audiences that would be a benefit to everyone," said Horgan. "I'm looking forward to the initiative getting going and then duplicating it from this point on."

The concert started at 4 p.m. If you missed it, you can watch it back on the B.C. government's Facebook page, or the province's YouTube channel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.