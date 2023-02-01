'Miracles do happen': French bulldog returned 3 weeks after being stolen from B.C. property

The Tk’emlups RCMP Detachment is appealing for information after a dog named Whisper was stolen near Kamloops. (Image provided by Tk’emlups RCMP) The Tk’emlups RCMP Detachment is appealing for information after a dog named Whisper was stolen near Kamloops. (Image provided by Tk’emlups RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener