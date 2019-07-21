

CTV News Vancouver





A small aircraft went off the runway at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta Sunday morning, causing minor injuries to those on board.

Delta police and BC Ambulance Service responded to the scene around 10 a.m. to check on the two occupants of the plane. They were treated for minor injuries, but did not need to be transported to hospital, police said.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after the 2019 Boundary Bay Airshow, which drew thousands to the airport on Saturday.