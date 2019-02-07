Mounties are investigating what they're calling an alleged assault reported to have occurred in North Vancouver two months ago.

In a brief statement, the RCMP said it learned of the incident, which is alleged to have occurred at the North Shore Winter Club, on Jan. 27.

Cpl. Richard De Jong confirmed few details, but said the investigation will include statements from players of the minor hockey club, as well as coaches, guardians and parents.

A representative of the club said she could not discuss details of the allegation, but she did provide some additional information.

A family reported their son had been targeted by two other hockey players, Joanna Hayes said. They requested the club investigate, and asked that they not contact police, she told CTV News in an email.

"NSWC acted decisively. The coach suspended two players and when the club was notified of the allegations, the NSWC immediately formed a disciplinary committee and upheld the suspensions while the committee investigated," Hayes said.

The committee met with the family that had reported the incident, and completed what Hayes described as a "thorough investigation."

She said the committee concluded there had been two incidents of bullying.

"Discipline was bestowed, which included further suspension from team play, writing apology letters, and undergoing a professional anti-bullying session," she wrote.

"We feel they have learned from their actions, understand the harm, and we do not expect this to be repeated."

Following disciplinary measures, the boys are now back with the team.

Hayes said the club takes player safety seriously, and does not tolerate bullying. Its coaches communicate the message that bullying is not acceptable behaviour, she said.

"This has been a very difficult issue for all involved. While all might not agree with the outcome, we feel a fair process was established and followed," Hayes said.

While she called the bullying allegations disappointing, she said the incidents led to an update of the club's bullying policy and the recommendation for stricter policies and procedures going forward.

She added that during this time, the coach resigned, but she said she would not provide a reason.

"I can say he is an excellent coach and his contributions to North Shore Winter Club were greatly appreciated. We wish him the best," she said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko