Three people, including a minor, are dead following a serious crash in British Columbia's Central Interior, police say.

Officials received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 99, north of Cache Creek, shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the RCMP, a semi travelling south on 97 collided with a northbound car as it turned left from that highway onto Highway 99. All three occupants in the car were killed.

The cause of the collision is unclear.

Police say the area around the scene of the crash will remain closed for an "undetermined" amount of time as Central Interior Traffic Services, collision reconstruction experts and the BC Coroners Service investigate.

Drivers can check DriveBC for the latest updates on traffic conditions.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-453-2216.