Minnekhada Regional Park reopens months after human-caused wildfire

A popular regional park in Coquitlam has fully reopened, months after a closure due to a human-caused wildfire.

Metro Vancouver announced the move Thursday, saying access to the hardest-hit areas of Minnekhada Regional Park has been fully restored.

"Visitors will notice an increased staff presence on trails and are reminded that smoking is strictly prohibited. Visitors are also strongly urged to stay on designated trails as there is an increased risk of hazards in off-trail areas due to wildfire damage," the statement from the regional district said. The precise cause of the fire was not released, but the BC Wildfire Service did determine it was human-caused.

The fire broke out on Oct. 1, 2022, in the High Knoll area of the park, ultimately growing to 14 hectares. Crews worked for weeks to extinguish the blaze in "extremely dry conditions and challenging terrain," according to Metro Vancouver.

While parts of the park reopened in late October, closures remained in effect so crews could conduct safety assessments and work to clear hazards. Work to restore damaged areas will continue now that the park is reopened, the district says, adding that "the forest is resilient and much of the park's recovery will take place naturally over time."