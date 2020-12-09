VANCOUVER -- Several samples taken following an outbreak at a B.C. mink farm suggest some of the animals have the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

Eight people at the farm in the Fraser Valley, which has not been publicly identified, tested positive for the disease over the weekend.

Fraser Health declared an outbreak, and said it was screening employees and reaching out to contacts.

Affected staff were told to self-isolate, and the farm was ordered to restrict the transport of animals and products.

The outbreak is not considered to post heath risks to other mink farms.

In a news release Wednesday, the provincial Ministry of Agriculture said five samples were taken from the farm, all of which tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. This is the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, the ministry said.

"The results were expected, considering the interaction between infected workers and mink on the farm. Testing to determine genome sequencing and the strain of the virus continues," the ministry said.

The province's top veterinarian has placed the farm under quarantine, and a plan is in place to take care of the animals during the outbreak, officials say.

Details were not provided, but the ministry says the plan "maintains worker and mink safety."

Additionally, the ministry said the farm was inspected back in September as part of a routine process, and was found to comply with all standards.

Last month, Denmark ordered the culling of all farmed mink in the country after discovering a mutated strain of the coronavirus that had passed from humans to mink and back. Some 17 million mink were killed.

Spain and the Netherlands have also ordered mink culls after detecting outbreaks of COVID-19 in the animals.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday