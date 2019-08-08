

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Canada's minister of border security and organized crime reduction will be in Surrey Thursday morning for a tour RCMP's new Forensic National Laboratory.

The national lab is one of three across the country that will offer forensics services in biology, firearms, toxicology and trace evidence for police across Canada.

After his tour, Bill Blair, who is also the federal cabinet minister overseeing cannabis legalization, will speak to the media.

In June, Blair defended the federal government's strict regulations or the sale of edible marijuana products.

"If (consumers) buy it on the street that's a crapshoot, that can't be allowed to continue," Blair said.

He said Health Canada has 70 inspectors nation-wide ready to scrutinize everything from potency measurements to cleanliness of production facilities and acknowledged the regulations will likely change in the future.

"I think Health Canada has done an extraordinary job in bringing forward very thoughtful and well-researched regulations to control the production, distribution and consumption of edible extracts and topicals in Canada," he said.

