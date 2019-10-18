

Scott Cunningham, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA, B.C. - Travellers hoping to traverse from Brentwood Bay to Mill Bay will have to brave the Malahat today after BC Ferries has announced the runs cancellation.

According to BC Ferries, the MV Klitsa has been pulled from service because of an issue with its right angle drive.

The south island ferry run has been cancelled for all of Friday. BC Ferries expects the issue to be remedied by the end of day and hopes service will be restored by Saturday morning.

For more information, go to BC Ferries' current conditions page or go to the services Twitter handle at @BCFerries.