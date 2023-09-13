Military preparing to leave fire-impacted areas of B.C.

The Canadian Armed Forces says its gearing up to leave fire-impacted areas in B.C. as federal fire assistance support tasks wrap up.

The CAF says the assistance request from the B.C. government was approved in late August, sending members to the Prince George fire centre for firefighting support work.

The time frame is almost up, ending Sept. 15, and the armed forces says members started redeploying to their home units on Tuesday, with the remainder leaving by Friday.

The armed forces says people may see vehicles including large green army trucks along forest service roads and highways as members leave, but say the move won't be any risk to local populations or transportation infrastructure.