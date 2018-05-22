MIDSUMMER'S EVE GALA
CTV Vancouver
in support of Diabetes Canada
June 20, 2018
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Polygon Gallery
www.diabetes.ca/midsummer
Join CTV's Sonia Beeksma and celebrate midsummer's eve overlooking the beautiful waterfront and the dazzling lights of the city at our premier social event. Be delighted by a delectable array of hors d’oeuvres, signature cocktails, a finely curated auction, mystical entertainment & an inspiring program.
Music by the Max Zipursky Band.
Catering by Truffles Fine Foods.
All proceeds support the work of Diabetes Canada.