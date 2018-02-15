

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama visited Vancouver for two speaking engagements at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre aimed at inspiring young women and future leaders.

"Michelle Obama is a role model for millions of women and youth, and an inspiring speaker," said Anne Giardini, chair of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, which hosted the sold-out events.

Thousands of ticket-holders queued in a line wrapping around the building.

This is the crowd of thousands waiting to hear @MichelleObama speak in Vancouver. "She's an Inspiration" and "Please run in 2020!" seem to be the crowd favourites. Line wrapped around the building. Some folks paid $600+ @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/hBF5Ao8C8K — David Molko (@molkoreports) February 15, 2018

One woman named Amanda who came to see the former first lady said she hoped for a hopeful message.

"She's strong … such an inspiration," she said.

Maureen Palmer from North Vancouver also lined up to see Obama, describing her as a classy and honourable woman.

"I'd like her to reach out to the people who initially voted for trump to compel them to come back into a more respectful dialogue," Palmer said.

Tickets to the see the former first lady sold for about $250 to a whopping $660.

The high price didn't seem to deter buyers, however. Vancouver's original evening event sold out in a Vancouver Board of Trade presale in January before the public even had access. Organizers added a second afternoon event due to high demand.

More than 350 young people were given free tickets to the event by Vancity, a Metro-Vancouver based credit union.

The first event started at 12 p.m. Obama made a second appearance at 5 p.m.