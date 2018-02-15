Michelle Obama speaks to sold-out crowds in Vancouver
First Lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Monday, July 25, 2016. (AP / Paul Sancya)
Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 12:12PM PST
Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama visited Vancouver for two speaking engagements at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre aimed at inspiring young women and future leaders.
"Michelle Obama is a role model for millions of women and youth, and an inspiring speaker," said Anne Giardini, chair of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, which hosted the sold-out events.
Thousands of ticket-holders queued in a line wrapping around the building.
This is the crowd of thousands waiting to hear @MichelleObama speak in Vancouver. "She's an Inspiration" and "Please run in 2020!" seem to be the crowd favourites. Line wrapped around the building. Some folks paid $600+ @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/hBF5Ao8C8K— David Molko (@molkoreports) February 15, 2018
One woman named Amanda who came to see the former first lady said she hoped for a hopeful message.
"She's strong … such an inspiration," she said.
Maureen Palmer from North Vancouver also lined up to see Obama, describing her as a classy and honourable woman.
"I'd like her to reach out to the people who initially voted for trump to compel them to come back into a more respectful dialogue," Palmer said.
Tickets to the see the former first lady sold for about $250 to a whopping $660.
The high price didn't seem to deter buyers, however. Vancouver's original evening event sold out in a Vancouver Board of Trade presale in January before the public even had access. Organizers added a second afternoon event due to high demand.
More than 350 young people were given free tickets to the event by Vancity, a Metro-Vancouver based credit union.
The first event started at 12 p.m. Obama made a second appearance at 5 p.m.