Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama has scheduled a second speaking event in Vancouver next month after her first appearance quickly sold out.

Both events are being held at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Feb. 15, with the newly announced speaking engagement taking place earlier in the day.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is hosting, and its members will once again get the first chance to snap up tickets when they go on sale Jan. 22. Any leftover seats will be made available to the general public on Jan. 25.

"Michelle Obama is a role model for millions of women and youth, and an inspiring speaker," board chair Anne Giardini said in a statement.

"We are elated that the Board of Trade is able to welcome her to Vancouver, and we look forward to hosting a compelling afternoon conversation."

Members scooped up all available tickets to the first event before the public had a chance. The board said the rush of buyers caused a slowdown of its website.

Queen Elizabeth Theatre has a capacity of just under 3,000 guests.