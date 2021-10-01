Metrotown mall in Burnaby evacuated after unconfirmed reports of gunshots

Vancouver -

Police were on scene at Metrotown and the nearby SkyTrain station in Burnaby, B.C., due to reports of gunshots on Friday afternoon.

Transit police responded to an incident at the SkyTrain station, adjacent to the mall, sometime before 3 p.m., and RCMP officers were quickly called in to help. Then, according to Burnaby RCMP, police got reports of an incident inside the mall, and sent officers to that scene as well.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Burnaby RCMP asked people to stay away from the area.

At the time of the incidents, Burnaby RCMP said on Twitter that it was on scene at Metrotown, “assisting with evacuating the mall and conducting a grid search.”

“There are unconfirmed reports of shots being fired. The mall is being searched. There are no known injuries,” it continued.

RCMP said there were also unconfirmed reports of a pipe bomb.

“Unclear if the two investigations are related,” the force said in a tweet.

Station clear of threats

But later, around 3:40 p.m., Burnaby RCMP said they had found no evidence of an active threat.

“We appreciate everyone's co-operation as our officers work to make sure everyone at Metrotown is safe,” the tweet reads.

“So far, there is no evidence of an active threat or any injuries. We are still investigating.”



By 4:15 p.m. RCMP said the station had been cleared of threats but remained closed, while the mall was still under investigation.

‘Everyone was crying and yelling’

Bryan Vergera was at the mall getting a haircut when officials ordered the evacuation.

“All of a sudden, the alarms went off and the PA announcer said there was an active shooter in the mall,” he told CTV News Vancouver after the incident.

“Everyone was crying and yelling and screaming and it was like one big … commotion. Everyone was, like, running through the doors, like an earthquake was happening.”

People who were on scene as the evacuation took place also took to social media to share bits of their experience.

“I work at the food court and we’re all basically 'hiding' in the parking lot,” said one user.

Another person said cops had been on scene with large rifles.

“So my mom and I were just evacuated from Metrotown mall amongst people running and screaming while cops with assault rifles roaming the halls.”

SkyTrains that were active on the line were temporarily turned around, but after the station was confirmed as clear from threats, trains were permitted to pass through but not stop. The station remained closed as of 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.