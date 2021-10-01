Metrotown mall in Burnaby evacuated after unconfirmed reports of gunshots
Police were on scene at Metrotown and the nearby SkyTrain station in Burnaby, B.C., due to reports of gunshots on Friday afternoon.
Transit police responded to an incident at the SkyTrain station, adjacent to the mall, sometime before 3 p.m., and RCMP officers were quickly called in to help. Then, according to Burnaby RCMP, police got reports of an incident inside the mall, and sent officers to that scene as well.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Burnaby RCMP asked people to stay away from the area.
At the time of the incidents, Burnaby RCMP said on Twitter that it was on scene at Metrotown, “assisting with evacuating the mall and conducting a grid search.”
“There are unconfirmed reports of shots being fired. The mall is being searched. There are no known injuries,” it continued.
RCMP said there were also unconfirmed reports of a pipe bomb.
“Unclear if the two investigations are related,” the force said in a tweet.
Station clear of threats
But later, around 3:40 p.m., Burnaby RCMP said they had found no evidence of an active threat.
“We appreciate everyone's co-operation as our officers work to make sure everyone at Metrotown is safe,” the tweet reads.
“So far, there is no evidence of an active threat or any injuries. We are still investigating.”
By 4:15 p.m. RCMP said the station had been cleared of threats but remained closed, while the mall was still under investigation.
‘Everyone was crying and yelling’
Bryan Vergera was at the mall getting a haircut when officials ordered the evacuation.
“All of a sudden, the alarms went off and the PA announcer said there was an active shooter in the mall,” he told CTV News Vancouver after the incident.
“Everyone was crying and yelling and screaming and it was like one big … commotion. Everyone was, like, running through the doors, like an earthquake was happening.”
People who were on scene as the evacuation took place also took to social media to share bits of their experience.
“I work at the food court and we’re all basically 'hiding' in the parking lot,” said one user.
Another person said cops had been on scene with large rifles.
“So my mom and I were just evacuated from Metrotown mall amongst people running and screaming while cops with assault rifles roaming the halls.”
SkyTrains that were active on the line were temporarily turned around, but after the station was confirmed as clear from threats, trains were permitted to pass through but not stop. The station remained closed as of 4:45 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pfizer says it has submitted initial COVID-19 vaccine trial data for kids to Health Canada
Pfizer says it has submitted initial trial data for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11 to Health Canada.
Trudeau accused of 'callousness' for heading to Tofino instead of reconciliation events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced backlash Friday over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
UPDATED | Unvaccinated Manitobans to face slew of new public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving
The Manitoba government introduced new public health orders set to take effect next week, which will create new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said fully immunized residents and those under the age of 12 will be largely unaffected by the orders.
Feds gauge J&J vaccine interest among provinces, after requests from the West
The federal government is gauging interest among provinces and territories for shipments of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, after Alberta, Saskatchewan, and B.C. make requests for the viral vector shot.
Police recover body, make arrest in alleged murder of missing Ontario couple
An arrest has been made and one body has been recovered in the alleged murder of an Ontario couple who disappeared earlier this month, police say.
Health Canada working to review Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill treatment
Health Canada says it is working with international counterparts to review an experimental pill from drugmaker Merck, which the company reports can reduce hospitalizations and deaths by half in patients sick with COVID-19.
UPDATED | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to U.S., as he faces new sexual assault charges in Toronto
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will be extradited to the U.S. to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York, court heard, on the same day Toronto police charged him with multiple sexual assaults.
U.S. hits 700,000 COVID-19 deaths just as cases begin to fall
The United States reached its latest heartbreaking pandemic milestone Friday, eclipsing 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 just as the surge from the delta variant is starting to slow down and give overwhelmed hospitals some relief.
'I couldn't find peace': Marieval survivor reflects on trauma inflicted on her family
Ivy Lynn Bear, a residential school survivor from Cowessess First Nation in southern Saskatchewan, says she and her family members continue to feel the shame that was 'instilled in them' by the priests and nuns at the school.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 56 new COVID-19 cases in final update of the week
The cases were among 714 new cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock wraps up after 12 days of touring the Island
Friday was the last day of the 2021 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock ride, and the alumni riders peddled their way through the capital region.
-
Search underway for missing paddle boarder in North Saanich
Police in North Saanich are asking the public for help locating a man last seen paddle boarding offshore on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
'I cry before my shifts': Calgary ICU nurse dies of suspected drug overdose following frontline abuse
Season Foremsky is being remembered for her kind and caring personality, as someone who would do anything for her two little girls and loved to make others smile.
-
Man guilty of second-degree murder in death of Adrienne McColl
It took two hours for a Calgary jury to determine that Stephane Parent was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Adrienne McColl in 2002.
-
Paid actors, fake numbers and bribery: How conspiracy is stalling Alberta's vaccination efforts
Misinformation about the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccinations has surged in Alberta, alongside a deadly fourth wave.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 1,630 new cases Friday, ICU numbers remain steady
Alberta reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as active cases declined slightly to 20,215.
-
'I don't want to die': Saskatchewan woman scared after surgery in Alberta cancelled
A Saskatchewan woman says she is worried she will lose her eyesight or possibly die after a surgery scheduled in Alberta for a rare cancer in her face was cancelled because she's not a resident and hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
-
Edmonton mayoral candidates: Cheryll Watson
While many mayoral candidates vying for votes have previous experience as city councillors, Cheryll Watson believes her business knowledge and outsider perspective will help propel Edmonton forward.
Toronto
-
Ontario university will not allow unvaccinated students who normally learn in-person to take online courses
An Ontario university says it will not allow students who normally learn in-person to take part in online courses this fall if they have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Durham MPP removed from role after misrepresenting vaccination status: province
A Progressive Conservative MPP has been removed from her position after misrepresenting her COVID-19 vaccination status.
-
Toronto to extend mask bylaw into 2022 amid fourth COVID-19 wave
The City of Toronto is extending its temporary mask bylaw into 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Montreal
-
Quebec must acknowledge systemic racism and eliminate it, says coroner’s report into Joyce Echaquan's death
The coroner investigating the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan says it's important that the Quebec government 'acknowledge the existence of systemic racism within our institutions and make a commitment to help eliminate it.'
-
Election recount called in Quebec riding after Liberals flag 'potential anomaly' with a ballot box
With fewer than 300 votes separating the winner from the runner up on election night and a 'potential anomaly' with a ballot box, a recount has been called in the Quebec riding of Châteauguay–Lacolle.
-
Quebec police release surveillance videos of pick-up truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
Quebec provincial police have released surveillance of a vehicle of interest in connection with a collision that killed a 16-year-old pedestrian on Wednesday in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, a small city approximately 60 kilometres north of Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH FULL PROCEEDINGS
WATCH FULL PROCEEDINGS | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to United States
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has consented to being extradited to the United States to face charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Unvaccinated Manitobans to face slew of new public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving
The Manitoba government introduced new public health orders set to take effect next week, which will create new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said fully immunized residents and those under the age of 12 will be largely unaffected by the orders.
-
City dishing out free compost this weekend
The city is giving away free compost this weekend to promote food source sustainability.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP locate allegedly stolen car with baby inside
A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a car with a baby inside.
-
'Everything was decided for us': Saskatoon long term care resident describes 'inhumane' hardships of COVID-19 lockdowns
At one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, Debi Funk wanted to see her daughter. Instead of being allowed to do so, the Sherbrooke Community Centre resident says she was referred to a psychiatrist.
-
Sask. reports 700th COVID-19 death, 470 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital jumped to 313, breaking a record set on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. businesses adapt to proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test mandate
As of Friday, a variety of businesses in Saskatchewan now require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry, forcing owners and staff to make some adjustments.
-
Sask. reports 700th COVID-19 death, 470 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital jumped to 313, breaking a record set on Tuesday.
-
Sask. calls for antibody treatments, Johnson & Johnson vaccines from federal government
Saskatchewan is asking the federal government to make efforts to acquire the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 77 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days, for a total of 240
Nova Scotia is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries over the last two days, bringing the active case count to 240.
-
Nova Scotia teacher arrested for sexual assault, child luring
A teacher in Fall River, N.S. has been arrested for sexual assault and child luring, following an investigation by the Nova Scotia RCMP.
-
Nova Scotians getting ready to show immunization records starting Monday
On Monday, Nova Scotia will dive into new waters as proof of vaccine becomes mandatory to eat at a restaurant, go to the movies or the gym.
London
-
London, Ont. police 'unable to substantiate' online reports of drugging, assaults at Western University
After reaching out to more than 600 students, the London Police Service says it has been unable to substantiate unconfirmed social media reports of druggings and sexual assaults at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence at Western University.
-
London, Ont. man injured by a bullet in Vauxhall Park
A London, Ont. man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a bullet
-
Accused in London, Ont. murder case released on bail
The woman charged along with two others in the shooting death of Josue Silva, 18, in late July has been released on bail from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
Vale mine rescuers reflect on Totten Mine challenges
It took a long time, but mine rescue staff in Sudbury successfully got 39 people out of Vale's Totten Mine this week, in a rescue that attracted international attention.
-
Canadore prof fired after investigation shows he was paid for extra teaching time he didn't deliver
A Canadore College professor has lost his job after the school found out he didn’t teach extra course hours he had requested and been paid to deliver.
-
Grass-fed butter and cheese becoming popular in the north
Thornloe Cheese offers both grass fed butter and cheese and receives all of its product from farmers in the northeast
Kitchener
-
Police investigating shooting incident near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard
Police are investigating after a shooting incident near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener Rangers player benched for not complying with OHL's vaccination policy
One player with the Kitchener Rangers won't be on the ice this season because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 spread inside classrooms at Guelph elementary school, health unit says
Public health and school board officials have confirmed COVID-19 transmission inside classrooms at a French Catholic school in Guelph after previously saying the virus wasn't spreading inside the school.