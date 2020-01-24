VANCOUVER -- Parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland saw more than light rain on Friday morning.

Around the same time as the skies started to clear in Vancouver, precipitation fell as hail in central Surrey.

Video showed small hailstones bouncing off the ground and splashing in puddles shortly before noon.

Thunder and lightning were also seen in the city.

Others reported lightning in Port Moody and in Langley.

Environment Canada's morning forecast included a risk of thunderstorms around noon, with the temperature hovering just below 10 C.

There's a 40 per cent chance of showers into the evening, and rain is expected to fall through the weekend.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa in Surrey

