VANCOUVER -- It could feel as warm as 31 C in parts of Metro Vancouver Friday, Environment Canada says.

The latest forecast calls for sun and cloud, with a high of 22 in the city. With the humidex, it may feel as warm as 25.

But further inland, it'll be even hotter.

The weather agency says highs are expected to climb to 28, and with the humidity, it should feel closer to 31.

It's expected to cool down to 14 overnight, and it'll be windy by the water.

The UV index is at eight, Environment Canada says, or what it calls "very high."

Unfortunately for those hoping to spend the weekend outdoors, rain is back in the forecast both days.

The site suggests highs of 18 to 20, and showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone making outdoor plans might be best to aim for Saturday morning and early afternoon, when the chance of showers is only 30 per cent. Rain is more likely later in the afternoon and into Sunday.

Sun and cloud is expected for B.C. students' first day back at school on Monday, and the forecast is similar for Tuesday.

Environment Canada expects more rain from Tuesday night through to Thursday.

Want us to feature your weather photos? Send them through our app, Weather Watch by CTV Vancouver, and we might use them on air, online and on Instagram with credit. Download info here.