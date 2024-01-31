VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Metro Vancouver transit union to hear decision on expanding picket lines

    Metro Vancouver transit strike
    Share

    The union representing Metro Vancouver transit supervisors is going before the Labour Relations Board on Wednesday to ask to expand its picket lines.

    The approval could mean more forms of transit being affected, beyond buses and the SeaBus.

    After the recent strike by the union representing 180 Coast Mountain Bus Company supervisors, the province appointed veteran negotiator Vince Ready as a special mediator to help reach a deal between CUPE 4500 and the bus company.

    It was reported that if a deal is not reached this week, Ready will issue non-binding recommendations on Friday and the parties will have five days to either accept or reject the terms.

    CUPE 4500 has said if there is no deal by 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, transit supervisors will once again walk off the job for 72 hours.

    The union representing SkyTrain workers has also said they will not cross any picket lines.

    The Labour Relations Board hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know about human brain implants

    If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News