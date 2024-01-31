Metro Vancouver transit union to hear decision on expanding picket lines

The union representing Metro Vancouver transit supervisors is going before the Labour Relations Board on Wednesday to ask to expand its picket lines.

The approval could mean more forms of transit being affected, beyond buses and the SeaBus.

After the recent strike by the union representing 180 Coast Mountain Bus Company supervisors, the province appointed veteran negotiator Vince Ready as a special mediator to help reach a deal between CUPE 4500 and the bus company.

It was reported that if a deal is not reached this week, Ready will issue non-binding recommendations on Friday and the parties will have five days to either accept or reject the terms.

CUPE 4500 has said if there is no deal by 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, transit supervisors will once again walk off the job for 72 hours.

The union representing SkyTrain workers has also said they will not cross any picket lines.

The Labour Relations Board hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.