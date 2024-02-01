Metro Vancouver transit strike may soon end as union accepts mediator recommendations

Striking Metro Vancouver transit supervisors say they plan to accept the recommendations of special mediator Vince Ready, suggesting a planned 72-hour shutdown of at least some of the region's transit services could be avoided.

In a statement Thursday, CUPE 4500 urged its employer, Coast Mountain Bus Company, to join it in accepting Ready's non-binding recommendations.

"These recommendations represent an acceptable compromise for its members and takes sufficient steps to addressing the key issues of CUPE 4500 members," CUPE 4500's statement reads.

The union represents more than 180 transit supervisors who work on TransLink's bus and SeaBus systems. TransLink contracts the provision of those services to CMBC.

CUPE 4500 has been without a contract for more than a year. In early January, the union began an overtime ban. It escalated to a full strike for a 48-hour period on Jan. 22 and 23.

Provincial Labour Minister Harry Bains appointed Ready as a special mediator on Jan. 24, tasking him with leading six days of negotiations with the parties and giving him a deadline of Feb. 2 to issue recommendations.

The parties have five days to accept or reject Ready's recommendations, but CUPE 4500 has promised that a failure to reach a settlement by 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 3 would result in a 72-hour withdrawal of services and the resumption of picket lines.

Thursday's statement maintains that threat.

“We don’t see any reason to leave transit users in a state of uncertainty," said CUPE 4500 spokesperson Liam O'Neill, in the statement.

"We hope Coast Mountain will be quick in its deliberations and make its intentions clear. For the sake of transit users, and the on-going relationship between CUPE 4500 members and Coast Mountain, let us put this dispute behind us.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.