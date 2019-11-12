VANCOUVER – Several bus trips and SeaBus sailings were cancelled in Metro Vancouver Tuesday ahead of an update from the operators' union on ongoing job action.

TransLink said six SeaBus trips would be wiped from the schedule between 4:10 p.m. and 9:01 p.m.

Bus routes were also affected, but the provider has not yet said specifically which lines were would see the impact Tuesday.

It appeared there were unexplained cancellations on the following routes:

20 Victoria/Downtown

22 Knight/Downtown

43 Joyce Station UBC

106 New Westminster Station/Edmonds Station

109 New Westminster Station/Lougheed Station

110 Lougheed Station/Metrotown Station

125 Patterson Station/BCIT

144 SFU/Metrotown

145 SFU/Production Way Station

152 Coquitlam Central Station/Lougheed Station

153 Coquitlam Central Station/Braid Station

155 Braid Station/22nd Street Station

159 Coquitlam Central Station/Braid Station

160 Port Coquitlam Station/Kootenay Loop

170 Port Coquitlam Station/Port Coquitlam South

171 Coquitlam Central Station/Fremont

173 Coquitlam Central Station/Cedar

174 Coquitlam Central Station/Rocklin

180 Moody Centre Station/Lougheed Station

236 Grouse Mountain/Lonsdale Quay

250 Horseshoe Bay/Dundarave/Vancouver

253 Caulfeild/Vancouver/Park Royal

258 UBC/West Vancouver

310 Scottsdale/Ladner Exchange

319 Scott Road Station/Newton Exchange

354 White Rock South/Bridgeport Station

408 Brighouse/Ironwood/Riverport

410 Richmond-Brighouse Station/22nd St Station

555 Carvolth Exchange/Lougheed Station

604 English Bluff/Bridgeport

743 Haney Place/Maple Meadows Station/Meadowtown

746 Haney Place/Albion

791 Haney Place/Braid Station

It is not yet clear which of the routes have cancellations due to job action, as a reason is not given for the above cancellations. Trips on other routes were cancelled due to mechanical issues and other reasons given on TransLink's alerts page.

SeaBus cancellations announced Monday night are:

4:10 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

4:25 p.m. from Waterfront Station

7:32 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

7:46 p.m. from Waterfront Station

8:47 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

9:01 p.m. from Waterfront Station

There are significantly fewer cancellations Tuesday than on other days, including last Friday when 16 trips were removed from the schedule.

Talks broke down in late October, and transit users began to feel the impact of job action on Nov. 1. So far, workers remain on the job, but bus drivers aren't wearing uniforms, and the union has banned overtime.

The ban is said to be behind the reduced SeaBus service and cancelled buses.

The two sides remain at a stalemate, with a $608-million gap between what workers are asking for and what their employer, Coast Mountain Bus Company, has offered in return.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.