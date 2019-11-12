Metro Vancouver transit job action: More cancellations, update expected from union
The union promised not to escalate its job action on Remembrance Day, but says after that bus drivers could begin refusing overtime shifts. (CTV)
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 8:27AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 8:31AM PST
VANCOUVER – Several bus trips and SeaBus sailings were cancelled in Metro Vancouver Tuesday ahead of an update from the operators' union on ongoing job action.
TransLink said six SeaBus trips would be wiped from the schedule between 4:10 p.m. and 9:01 p.m.
Bus routes were also affected, but the provider has not yet said specifically which lines were would see the impact Tuesday.
It appeared there were unexplained cancellations on the following routes:
- 20 Victoria/Downtown
- 22 Knight/Downtown
- 43 Joyce Station UBC
- 106 New Westminster Station/Edmonds Station
- 109 New Westminster Station/Lougheed Station
- 110 Lougheed Station/Metrotown Station
- 125 Patterson Station/BCIT
- 144 SFU/Metrotown
- 145 SFU/Production Way Station
- 152 Coquitlam Central Station/Lougheed Station
- 153 Coquitlam Central Station/Braid Station
- 155 Braid Station/22nd Street Station
- 159 Coquitlam Central Station/Braid Station
- 160 Port Coquitlam Station/Kootenay Loop
- 170 Port Coquitlam Station/Port Coquitlam South
- 171 Coquitlam Central Station/Fremont
- 173 Coquitlam Central Station/Cedar
- 174 Coquitlam Central Station/Rocklin
- 180 Moody Centre Station/Lougheed Station
- 236 Grouse Mountain/Lonsdale Quay
- 250 Horseshoe Bay/Dundarave/Vancouver
- 253 Caulfeild/Vancouver/Park Royal
- 258 UBC/West Vancouver
- 310 Scottsdale/Ladner Exchange
- 319 Scott Road Station/Newton Exchange
- 354 White Rock South/Bridgeport Station
- 408 Brighouse/Ironwood/Riverport
- 410 Richmond-Brighouse Station/22nd St Station
- 555 Carvolth Exchange/Lougheed Station
- 604 English Bluff/Bridgeport
- 743 Haney Place/Maple Meadows Station/Meadowtown
- 746 Haney Place/Albion
- 791 Haney Place/Braid Station
It is not yet clear which of the routes have cancellations due to job action, as a reason is not given for the above cancellations. Trips on other routes were cancelled due to mechanical issues and other reasons given on TransLink's alerts page.
SeaBus cancellations announced Monday night are:
- 4:10 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay
- 4:25 p.m. from Waterfront Station
- 7:32 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay
- 7:46 p.m. from Waterfront Station
- 8:47 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay
- 9:01 p.m. from Waterfront Station
There are significantly fewer cancellations Tuesday than on other days, including last Friday when 16 trips were removed from the schedule.
Talks broke down in late October, and transit users began to feel the impact of job action on Nov. 1. So far, workers remain on the job, but bus drivers aren't wearing uniforms, and the union has banned overtime.
The ban is said to be behind the reduced SeaBus service and cancelled buses.
The two sides remain at a stalemate, with a $608-million gap between what workers are asking for and what their employer, Coast Mountain Bus Company, has offered in return.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.