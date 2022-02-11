Metro Vancouver strip mall stabbing victims are father and son, witnesses say
Warning: This article contains graphic content
COQUITLAM, B.C. -- An investigation is underway in Coquitlam after a stabbing at a strip mall Thursday night.
Witnesses say the victims were a father and son.
RCMP were called to the mall at Schoolhouse Street and Lucille Starr Way at about 8:15 p.m.
“Upon arrival, officers located a 66-year-old male suffering from stab wounds who was being transported to a local area hospital in critical condition with life threatening injuries,” wrote Staff Sgt. Kyle Simpson of Coquitlam RCMP in a release.
The strip mall is home to a bowling alley, restaurants and a hair salon and was fairly busy when the violence unfolded.
“We were coming out of the Zone Bowling and then my wife heard some shouting, and there was a guy just yelling ‘Help, help, help.’ So we got in our car and then before we got in the car, we saw another car just drive off,” said Sam, a witness.
His wife, Bahar, said it was a scary situation.
“The son just screamed, ‘Help, help,’ and I saw the blood that came out from the neck (of) the father. And I said, ‘Calm down, calm down. We're going to call 911,” she said.
The couple says the son was doing his best to keep pressure on his dad’s neck.
“He was bleeding out fast and he was passing out. He was standing up at first but then he just slowly started passing out,” said Sam.
He says the son, who appeared to be in his early teens, also suffered stab wounds to his hand.
“I could see his bones poking out, “ Sam told CTV News.
A large portion of the parking lot was cordoned off with police tape and officers were seen searching a parked SUV.
Evidence of the attack remained Friday morning with PPE from paramedics and a blood-soaked cloth on the sidewalk outside Honjin Ramen.
RCMP have not released details about a motive or a possible suspect.
“The investigation is still in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time,” wrote Simpson.
Witnesses or anyone with dash cam or cellphone video are asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.
