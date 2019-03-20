Warmer than average temperatures are expected Wednesday, as B.C. says goodbye to winter and welcomes the first day of astronomical spring.

The spring equinox falls in Metro Vancouver at 2:58 p.m. It’s one of two days a year (the other being the fall equinox) when night and day are roughly the same length.

This year, the first day of spring also coincides with the supermoon, which makes the moon appear larger due to its closeness to Earth.

It’s the first time since 1981 the supermoon is coinciding with the spring equinox, and the third and final supermoon of 2019.

While Metro Vancouver endured several snowfalls this winter, including one just last week in some areas, spring weather started a few days early.

Temperature records were broken on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday in several cities around B.C.

Chilliwack recorded an afternoon high of 24.1 degrees Tuesday, beating the old record of 23.9 set in 1928.

While there are showers in the forecast for Vancouver for the end of the week, Environment Canada told CTV News on Monday it is expecting “increased chances of warmer than normal conditions” this spring.