Metro Vancouver's budget was passed. Here's how much more households will pay.
The Metro Vancouver authority's newly passed budget means households will pay an average of $595 for all regional services next year -- up $21 from this year.
Most of the authority's revenue comes from utility fees.
The budget also includes plans for a new facility that will transform sewage sludge into tiny, dry pellets, but project costs have increased by 70 per cent since it was first proposed in 2019.