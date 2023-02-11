Metro Vancouver restaurants raise money for earthquake survivors in Turkiye and Syria

Burnaby, B.C. -

At Pizza Garden in Lougheed Mall, the owner and most employees are of Turkish descent. And everyone working at the Burnaby pizzeria knows someone who has lost loved ones in the earthquakes that struck southern Turkiye six days ago.

“One of my pizza makers — all his family has passed away,” said owner Yigit Gunal. “Most of my friends, I cannot reach them. I just try to call them and there is no answer, there is no power. So I don’t even know if they are alive or not.”

“Every single day, checking on social media, it’s horrible. It’s terrifying to me actually,” said Pizza Garden cashier Aysegul Ates.

Gunal said his employees feel helpless not knowing the fate of friends and loved ones.

“Right now it’s really hard, it’s really hard to deal with," he said "I feel it, but we cannot do anything right now.”

He can make pizza. So Gunal has launched a fundraiser, donating a dollar from each pizza sold to humanitarian efforts in Turkiye and Syria, and matching additional donations from customers. So far, the pizzeria has raised nearly $3,000.

“We are going to to send money to help them a little bit," said Gunal "Not too much, but help them a little bit at least."

It’s not just Turkish-owned restaurants donating proceeds to the recovery effort. At Kozak Ukrainian Restaurant in Gastown, $10 from every Bayraktar cocktail sold will be donated to humanitarian aid in Turkiye and Syria. The cocktail is named after a Turkish-made drone that has been protecting Ukrainians during the war with Russia.

“Turkiye has been extremely helpful in helping Ukraine throughout this 11-month war,” said Kozak co-owner Sergey Kuznietsov.

“It’s a huge tragedy, and we want to help in any we can. We are in the restaurant business, we have this cocktail, and that was the first thing that came to mind and for us, the easiest way we can just jump into action and do at least something.”

At Pizza Garden, Gunal said staff appreciate the donations and the concern from regulars.

“The customers are really sensitive about the situation and people are asking because they know that we are Turkish, and they are asking so many questions about the earthquake,” he said.

Ates is grateful her workplace is helping to raise money, and colleagues are volunteering at a Vancouver warehouse that’s collecting donations to sent to Turkiye and Syria. But she knows much more is needed.

“It’s not enough,” she said. “What we do, what we are all doing right now, it’s not enough for them.”