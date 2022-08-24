Metro Vancouver rentals: B.C. college to get 1st on-campus housing for hundreds of students

A 20-storey rental housing tower planned for Douglas College in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in a handout image. (Stantec Architecture Ltd.) A 20-storey rental housing tower planned for Douglas College in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in a handout image. (Stantec Architecture Ltd.)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener