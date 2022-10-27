Metro Vancouver regional park closed for nearly a month due to wildfire will soon reopen

A regional park in Metro Vancouver that has been closed for nearly a month will soon partially reopen.

Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam was closed to the public on Oct. 1 as local firefighters and crews from the B.C. Wildfire Service responded to a blaze in the High Knoll area of the park.

The fire grew as large as 14 hectares before crews were able to get it under control, but the pattern of warm, dry weather in the region meant the fire was not fully extinguished until just recently.

Last week, the regional district announced it was delaying the use of a thermal camera at the site until rain arrived.

With typical fall weather now fully and finally underway in B.C., Metro Vancouver announced Thursday that Minnekhada Regional Park would begin to reopen on Friday, 27 days after it closed.

The wildfire has been fully extinguished and is now considered "out," the regional district said in a news release. However, only a handful of trails in the park are reopening.

Those trails are Lodge Trail, Meadow Trail, Log Walk and Quarry Trail. All other trails in the park "remain closed indefinitely" to allow crews to remove hazard trees, conduct assessments of the burned area and develop a restoration plan, according to Metro Vancouver.

Oliver Road is open to pedestrians and cyclists, but remains closed to vehicles, the regional district said.

“I am pleased that Minnekhada Regional Park – a natural gem in the city of Coquitlam – and many of its popular hiking trails will now be partially reopening for the public to enjoy once again,” said John McEwen, chair of the Metro Vancouver Regional Parks Committee, in the release.

“There is still a lot of work ahead to restore the park and I strongly urge the public to stay out of areas that remain closed and present significant safety hazards.”

Sav Dhaliwal, chair of Metro Vancouver's board of directors, added that the board is "incredibly proud" of the firefighters who worked to extinguish the fire on steep and challenging terrain.

“The response to this wildfire was truly a collaborative effort, with ground crews, supported by helicopters, working to protect this incredible regional park while preserving public and crew safety,” Dhaliwal said in the release.

To support the restoration of the park, the Metro Vancouver Regional Parks Foundation and the Minnekhada Park Association have launched "an emergency fundraising appeal," according to Metro Vancouver.

The foundation will match all donations up to $10,000. More information can be found on the foundation's website.